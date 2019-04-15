Creative Revival of a Modernist Gem
Dwell Magazine + Renovations

Creative Revival of a Modernist Gem

By Sarah Amelar / Photos by Mark Mahaney
Introducing a series of structures, two architects weave a house with a notable pedigree into the landscape.

On a recent evening, a baritone, belting out an aria, emerged from the wooded slope onto the pool deck of Mary Blodgett and Carlton Calvin’s home in San Marino, California. During the operatic medley that followed, guests mingled on hillside patios and steps, eating artisanal pizzas from an outdoor kitchen. Just a few years earlier, this backdrop for musical fundraisers and casual parties had been an impassable bramble, covering the long slope below an aging midcentury house. 

