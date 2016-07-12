Coastal Contemporary: 10 Modern Seaside Homes
View Photos

Coastal Contemporary: 10 Modern Seaside Homes

Add to
Like
Share
By Heather Corcoran
A home by the sea doesn't have to mean Cape Cod or cottage. As these 10 properties show, coastal living can be modern, chic, and totally contemporary.

From the Mediterranean Sea to the Pacific Ocean and beyond, explore modern architecture juxtaposed with rugged coastlines around the world with this look at contemporary spaces by the sea, presented by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC.

Architectural Masterpiece on Sydney Harbor: Prestigiously located on Australia's most prized penninsula, this architectural masterpiece is the perfect home for the modern boating enthusiast. A deep-water jetty, boat ramp, boatshed, and inviting year-round indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces showcase the beauty of Sydney Harbor. Presented by Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty.

Architectural Masterpiece on Sydney Harbor: Prestigiously located on Australia's most prized penninsula, this architectural masterpiece is the perfect home for the modern boating enthusiast. A deep-water jetty, boat ramp, boatshed, and inviting year-round indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces showcase the beauty of Sydney Harbor. Presented by Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Captivating Oceanfront Home: Sit back and enjoy the captivating panoramic oceanfront views from this custom-built contemporary estate in Belmar, New Jersey. An open design concept showcases the grand views with floor to ceiling areas on the second and third levels. Presented by Ward Wight Sotheby’s International Realty.

Captivating Oceanfront Home: Sit back and enjoy the captivating panoramic oceanfront views from this custom-built contemporary estate in Belmar, New Jersey. An open design concept showcases the grand views with floor to ceiling areas on the second and third levels. Presented by Ward Wight Sotheby’s International Realty.

Coastal Contemporary House with Majestic Sea Views: Unique architectural design and a meticulously landscaped exterior define this remarkable contemporary home. Blending modern elements with natural serenity, this property enjoys majestic views of the sea and a robust offering of amenities. Presented by Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.

Coastal Contemporary House with Majestic Sea Views: Unique architectural design and a meticulously landscaped exterior define this remarkable contemporary home. Blending modern elements with natural serenity, this property enjoys majestic views of the sea and a robust offering of amenities. Presented by Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.

Modern Masterpiece with Views of Miami Beach: Designed by Borges &amp; Associates in collaboration with Laszlo Fazekas and LF Development, this modern masterpiece features soaring ceilings, beautiful water views, and fully-gated privacy. Find unrivaled tropical living in the heart of Miami Beach. Presented by ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Modern Masterpiece with Views of Miami Beach: Designed by Borges & Associates in collaboration with Laszlo Fazekas and LF Development, this modern masterpiece features soaring ceilings, beautiful water views, and fully-gated privacy. Find unrivaled tropical living in the heart of Miami Beach. Presented by ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Private Oceanfront Vistas: Designed by Deborah DeLeon of Village Architects, this example of modern island fusion is an exclusively private estate. Showcasing magnificent downtown Miami views, escape to this inspiring contemporary waterfront home. Presented by ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Private Oceanfront Vistas: Designed by Deborah DeLeon of Village Architects, this example of modern island fusion is an exclusively private estate. Showcasing magnificent downtown Miami views, escape to this inspiring contemporary waterfront home. Presented by ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.

Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.

Rebuilt, Redesigned, Reimagined: An architectural jewel on one of Malibu's premier beaches, this coastal contemporary home enjoys panoramic vistas of the Pacific. Masterful design and state-of-the-art technology make for truly modern coastal living. Presented by Sotheby’s International Realty – Sunset Strip Brokerage.

Rebuilt, Redesigned, Reimagined: An architectural jewel on one of Malibu's premier beaches, this coastal contemporary home enjoys panoramic vistas of the Pacific. Masterful design and state-of-the-art technology make for truly modern coastal living. Presented by Sotheby’s International Realty – Sunset Strip Brokerage.

Remarkable Swiss Waterfront Villa: Just five minutes outside of Lugano, architect and interior designer Mischa Groh meticulously constructed Villa Cigno. With spectacular views of the lake and Mount San Salvitore, this newly built home is a contemporary masterpiece. Presented by Fontana Sotheby's International Realty.

Remarkable Swiss Waterfront Villa: Just five minutes outside of Lugano, architect and interior designer Mischa Groh meticulously constructed Villa Cigno. With spectacular views of the lake and Mount San Salvitore, this newly built home is a contemporary masterpiece. Presented by Fontana Sotheby's International Realty.

Resort Estate With Golf Course and Sea Views: Designed by notable modern architects Virgillo Gutiérrez Herreros and Eustaquio Martínez, Abama Bellevue offers stunning unrivaled panoramic Atlantic Ocean views, access to a meticulously manicured golf course, and Ritz Carlton services. This home is the epitome of modern island living and relaxed luxury. Presented by Canary Islands Sotheby’s International Realty.

Resort Estate With Golf Course and Sea Views: Designed by notable modern architects Virgillo Gutiérrez Herreros and Eustaquio Martínez, Abama Bellevue offers stunning unrivaled panoramic Atlantic Ocean views, access to a meticulously manicured golf course, and Ritz Carlton services. This home is the epitome of modern island living and relaxed luxury. Presented by Canary Islands Sotheby’s International Realty.

Award-Winning Oceanfront Home: With water views from every angle, this modern oceanfront home showcases organic contemporary interiors and architectural detail. The rooftop deck provides unparalleled 360-degree coastline views and completes this award-winning home. Presented by HOM Sotheby’s International Realty.

Award-Winning Oceanfront Home: With water views from every angle, this modern oceanfront home showcases organic contemporary interiors and architectural detail. The rooftop deck provides unparalleled 360-degree coastline views and completes this award-winning home. Presented by HOM Sotheby’s International Realty.