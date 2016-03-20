Stories

Feel Like You’re on Perma-Vacation in These Secluded Hideaways
Located off the beaten track, these eight homes are close to nature and far from prying eyes.
Presented by Dwell and Sotheby’s International Realty
Get Smart: Tech-Forward Homes Around the Globe
From midcentury gems to oceanside retreats, these properties exhibit how technology enhances the home.
Presented by Dwell and Sotheby’s International Realty
Coastal Contemporary: 10 Modern Seaside Homes
A home by the sea doesn't have to mean Cape Cod or cottage.
Presented by Dwell and Sotheby’s International Realty
Unforgettable Midcentury Homes by Modern Masters
These midcentury modern homes showcase the design of Frank Lloyd Wright, Charles Gwathmey, Willis & Lillian Leenhouts, and more.
Presented by Dwell and Sotheby’s International Realty
Proof That a Modern Fireplace Can Be the Defining Factor of a Space
No matter where you're located or what time of the year it is, having a fireplace in your home is a treasure that’s continuously...
Presented by Dwell and Sotheby’s International Realty