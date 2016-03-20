Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Sotheby’s International Realty
Follow
Latest
5
Stories
9
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Feel Like You’re on Perma-Vacation in These Secluded Hideaways
Located off the beaten track, these eight homes are close to nature and far from prying eyes.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Sotheby’s International Realty
Get Smart: Tech-Forward Homes Around the Globe
From midcentury gems to oceanside retreats, these properties exhibit how technology enhances the home.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Sotheby’s International Realty
Coastal Contemporary: 10 Modern Seaside Homes
A home by the sea doesn't have to mean Cape Cod or cottage.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Sotheby’s International Realty
Unforgettable Midcentury Homes by Modern Masters
These midcentury modern homes showcase the design of Frank Lloyd Wright, Charles Gwathmey, Willis & Lillian Leenhouts, and more.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Sotheby’s International Realty
Proof That a Modern Fireplace Can Be the Defining Factor of a Space
No matter where you're located or what time of the year it is, having a fireplace in your home is a treasure that’s continuously...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Sotheby’s International Realty