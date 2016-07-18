Chia Kitchen

If, until a couple of years ago, designers created products in a limited number and were not featured in the local media, now the world of furniture and interior design begins to flourish in Ukraine and finally receives the recognition it deserves. CHIA is a perfect illustration of this change.The project was initiated by ANOVA, a kitchen manufacturer that hired Kiev-based FILD Design Company to collaborate on a new design. Produced on a larger scale for the local market, the kitchen combines functionality and affordability with minimalism and clean lines. The solid wood and plywood are completed with MDF panels and come in two options, natural oiled or varnished. The tabletop is made of durable high-tech laminate, while an optional island comes with a practical multifunctional panel for bottles, spices and tools that can be arranged to suit the owner’s needs. Compact and efficient, the kitchen also features a sliding system that incorporates a cooking surface and extra shelves. CHIA’s elegant and modern appearance is meant to complement any interior and to integrate into any décor, but it also represents an exciting chapter in the world of Ukrainian product design. Photography by Andrey Bezuglov.



