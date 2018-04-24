Chef Ludo Lefebvre's Modern Kitchen With Rustic Roots
A true force in the Los Angeles food scene, chef Ludo Lefebvre brings an eclectic blend of classic French and Californian fusion to the table. Lefebvre is widely lauded for culinary hits like his traveling pop-up restaurant, LudoBites, and dining establishments such as Trois Mec, which offer haute cuisine in a relaxed setting. When it came to remodeling the kitchen in his Sherman Oaks home, he and his wife Krissy took a similar mixed-bag approach. With the help of designer Ginny Capo, the Lefebvres brought rustic elements into a sleek, contemporary interior, creating an inviting space for cooking, entertaining, and spending family time with their twins Luca and Rêve.
"Everyone hangs out in the kitchen, no matter how small, so we decided to make the kitchen the biggest space in the house," says Lefebvre. To create a clean, open environment, he and Capo eliminated some walls in the old kitchen and introduced a neutral palette. The whitewashed stone veneer on the wooden cabinets, paired with white Caesarstone countertops, complement the earthy limestone backsplash. Copper finishes such as the 36-inch trough sink and bar stools provide a metallic tone that continues in the stainless steel appliances by Fisher & Paykel.
Lefebvre enjoys his Fisher & Paykel appliances as much for their modern aesthetic as for their impressive functionality. The 5 Zone Induction Cooktop, his favorite appliance, fits seamlessly into the kitchen island while offering rapid heat-up times. "I think many people have a 'block' about using induction because they need to see a flame. It is truly the best-kept secret in the industry," he says. The easy-to-clean interface is also safer to use, which is especially important for cooking with kids—Luca and Rêve are hands-on learners, crawling over the counter space to prepare meals. A pull-out storage area beneath the island means that there’s no danger of pots, pans, and utensils tumbling down from overhead, either. "My son, who is now just 5, loves to cook, so the kitchen is a really safe environment for him to practice his newfound passion and feed the family," says Lefebvre.
A far cry from the cramped quarters that existed before the renovation, the open-concept floor plan allows for fluid movement between workspaces and living areas. The kitchen's flexibility and ease of use are also due in no small part to Fisher & Paykel. "All the products are sleek and blend in very well with our design, but most importantly they truly function at the highest level," says Lefebvre. "That is what was most important to me, the function behind the design."