Escape to the Jungle in One of These Modern Forested Retreats
By Michele Koh Morollo
If Tarzan and Jane happened to be design-loving folks, they'd be right at home at any of these vacation destinations.
There’s something about being surrounded by lush tropical plant life that soothes the urban soul. Nestled within the jungles and rainforests of Asia and South America, these contemporary hotels and rental homes offer a way to enjoy modern comforts while waking up to birdsongs, butterflies, and an occasional wild monkey.
The Naked House on Thailand's Second Largest Island
