SubscribeSign In
Charlotte Perriand’s Hideaway CachetView 2 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Charlotte Perriand’s Hideaway Cachet

A quirky mountain refuge by the French designer is an ingenious take on small-space living.
Text by
View 2 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2012 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Kelsey Keith
Dwell Contributor
Kelsey Keith has written about design, art, and architecture for a variety of print and online publications.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Small SpacesDwell Magazine