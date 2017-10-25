Channel Parisian Glamour With a Stay in This Striking Montmartre Townhouse

Situated in South Pigalle—dubbed by the Guardian as the "latest trendsetting neighborhood in the City of Light"—this townhouse provides a stylish respite from the tourists hiking up the hill to the Sacré-Coeur or the super-chic cocktail bars and dance clubs nearby.



The public areas embrace a palette of contrasts. In the double-height living room, bleached wood floors and white walls are juxtaposed against an arresting black fireplace hood that soars up to the ceiling and a swirling, wrought-iron staircase railing. The theme is continued with a wall of black-framed windows that overlook the private terrace. Bright spots of color, via the blue velvet sofas and red Utrecht armchairs, deliver a graphic punch.



The second-floor kitchen and dining room adhere to a more strict black-and-white scheme, with a dark table and chair set, and white, flat-front cabinets topped by a slim, slate-colored counter.



In the attic master bedroom, the muted charcoal accent wall is combined with a mostly neutral interior for a more soothing effect.