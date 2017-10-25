Channel Parisian Glamour With a Stay in This Striking Montmartre Townhouse
Travel + European Homes

Channel Parisian Glamour With a Stay in This Striking Montmartre Townhouse

By Melissa Dalton
The ideal base for soaking up the neighborhood's charm, this sleek pad features understated decor.

Situated in South Pigalle—dubbed by the Guardian as the "latest trendsetting neighborhood in the City of Light"—this townhouse provides a stylish respite from the tourists hiking up the hill to the Sacré-Coeur or the super-chic cocktail bars and dance clubs nearby.

The public areas embrace a palette of contrasts. In the double-height living room, bleached wood floors and white walls are juxtaposed against an arresting black fireplace hood that soars up to the ceiling and a swirling, wrought-iron staircase railing. The theme is continued with a wall of black-framed windows that overlook the private terrace. Bright spots of color, via the blue velvet sofas and red Utrecht armchairs, deliver a graphic punch. 

The second-floor kitchen and dining room adhere to a more strict black-and-white scheme, with a dark table and chair set, and white, flat-front cabinets topped by a slim, slate-colored counter. 

In the attic master bedroom, the muted charcoal accent wall is combined with a mostly neutral interior for a more soothing effect.

The townhouse is comprised of four stories, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sleeps up to eight people. It is available to rent through One Fine Stay here, and starts at about $1300 per night (or €1100), depending on the time of year.