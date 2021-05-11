Slow Down Time at This Dreamy New Eco Hotel in Oaxaca, Mexico
After years in the making, the boutique hotel known as Casona Sforza has finally opened its doors to the public. Nestled on a sandy Puerto Escondido beachfront in Oaxaca, Mexico, the retreat was conceived by entrepreneur Ezequiel Ayarza Sforza with environmental and social sustainability in mind.
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"On the coast of Oaxaca—where the delta of the Colotepec River flows into the ocean—the surrounding cypresses, mangroves, and oaks embrace this refuge and offer visitors a chance to reencounter the essence of a natural beauty that is stripped of artifice," says Ayarza Sforza.
To bring his vision to life, Ayarza Sforza commissioned renowned Mexican architect Alberto Kalach, who developed the hotel’s unique structure using ancient forms such as arches and vaults. Asymmetric volumes merge with clean lines of brick and stone to create a seamless indoor/outdoor experience.
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In total, Casona Sforza offers 11 vaulted suites, which are split into three categories: junior, senior, and master. Each space has a calming neutral palette, dressed in natural textiles and furnishings of local and regional provenance. Many of the hotel’s decorative elements are sourced from small-scale artisans in the Oaxacan highlands, who participate in workshops put on as part of Pueblo del Sol—a sustainable production project whose work is supported by Casona Sforza.
According to Ayarza Sforza, the hotel’s cuisine also reflects the importance of ecological and social responsibility. "The culinary vision is based on the farm-to-table principle, ensuring the freshness of the ingredients in every dish, which come from local producers who make use of non-intensive, seasonal farming processes."
In addition to reconnecting with nature, guests at Casona Sforza can sign up for private yoga sessions, massages, and surf lessons. Various outdoor excursions—such as dolphin and whale watching trips—are also offered to introduce visitors to the area and its natural treasures.
To inquire about booking a stay at the newly opened boutique hotel, please visit the Casona Sforza website.
Related Reading:
This Beach House in Mexico Frames the Landscape With a Concrete Grid
Top Design Cities 2019: Oaxaca, Mexico
Project Credits:
Conceptualization and Development: Ezequiel Ayarza Sforza
Architect of Record: Alberto Kalach, Taller de Arquitectura X
Interior Design: Ezequiel Ayarza Sforza & MOB Studio
Contractor/Builder: Efraín Salinas
Photography: Alex Krotkov / @alex.krotkov
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