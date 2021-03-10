A Sharp Chilean Cabin Shines Like a Gemstone

With a baby on the way and jobs that let them work remotely, a young couple decided it was prime time to move to a new home in the countryside. The pair purchased an undeveloped plot in Fundo Puertecillo, a 108-hectare eco community about three hours southwest of Santiago replete with undulating hills, lush greenery, and Pacific Ocean views. Instead of selecting one of Fundo Puertecillo’s predesigned housing options, they reached out to Santiago-based 2DM Architects for a custom build.