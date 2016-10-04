Bosch Brings Refined European Design to the Kitchen
View Photos

Bosch Brings Refined European Design to the Kitchen

By Luke Hopping
Steeped in the principles of Bauhaus, Bosch kitchen appliances prize functionality without sacrificing beauty. Click through the slideshow to see how their products simplify all aspects of cooking and cleaning meals.
Engineered for versatility, Bosch appliances fit into the contemporary kitchen with ease. From wall ovens and warming drawers, to speed microwave and steam convection ovens, their streamlined designs create stunning visual alignment between cabinetry and appliance.&nbsp;

To accommodate busy lifestyles, Bosch prioritizes functionality. Intuitive controls, flush installation, and slam-proof doors ease stress in the hardest working room in the house.

For modern chefs on-the-go, Bosch appliances are expedient and efficient. The speed convection microwave marries the power of a convection oven with the convenience of a microwave, and the European-style steam convection oven cooks and reheats food in a way that retains its texture, taste, freshness, and nutrients. Their wall ovens have the option of a SideOpening door, a feature that provides better access to the oven cavity.

The company's commitment to purposeful design extends beyond everyday convenience. It's also a matter of universal accessibility.

Bosch appliances' modern European look works flexibly in many kitchen types, from transitional to contemporary.

This rational European ethos motivates Bosch appliances' design down to the most minute details. For meals that require large and small pots, the FlexInduction feature on Bosch Benchmark induction cooktops combines two distinct cooking zones into one contiguous area, providing total fluidity of movement.&nbsp;

Coming this fall, the new Bosch 24" kitchen appliances work particularly well in urban lofts and other small living situations, like guest suites. The new line, which includes gas and electric cooktops, will join their already-launched glass door refrigerator and laundry pairs.

