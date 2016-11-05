Blue Bottle Coffee Nakameguro Cafe by Schemata Architects

It was such a great honor for the architect to design the renovation of his favorite building that he used to see every day. About nine years ago, they had co-established a shared office across the street from the building and relocated their former office there. Incidentally, Blue Bottle Coffee decided to open their fifth shop there and they were commissioned to renovate the building to accommodate the cafe/office, spaces used for barista training and workshop. It was a three-story steel structure formerly used as an electric factory, and they intended to hereby create a "fair relationship" between all people present, which was their basic spatial concept for Blue Bottle Coffee.







