Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
j
J Bennett Fitts
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
This High-Flying Home Tackles a Sharp Slope
Working with a limited footprint, a daunting slope, and killer views, architect Bruce Bolander went vertical with a secluded...
Erika Heet
Malibu Canyon House with a View
Working with a limited footprint, a daunting slope, and killer views, architect Bruce Bolander went vertical with a secluded...
Erika Heet