Before & After: They Wanted Something "Weird and Quirky," So They Fixed Up a "Telescoping" Bungalow
Before & After: They Wanted Something “Weird and Quirky,” So They Fixed Up a “Telescoping” Bungalow

Renovated in stages over the course of a decade, a home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood proves the power of thoughtful design using humble materials.
A ramshackle, bank-owned bungalow on a lot crowded with weeds and broken glass isn’t everyone’s idea of a dream project. But designers Kate Lydon and Anton Willis know a diamond in the rough when they see one. 

Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Dwell's Los Angeles-based contributing editor.

RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursCalifornian HomesDwell+ Exclusive