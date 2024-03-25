Before & After: From Pegboards to Terrazzo, This Swervy Oakland Bungalow Has It All

Homeowners Rory and Ryan didn’t necessarily set out to incorporate a laundry list of hot home trends into their renovation. But you could chalk up a round of design-detail bingo in their perfectly playful Oakland bungalow. There’s the poppy Concrete Collaborative terrazzo island in the kitchen, the pegboard storage space in the entryway, the surprising Sandberg Elin wallpaper in the powder room. (Built-in cat cubby? Check. Strike-through shelving? You know it.)