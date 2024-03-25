Get 10% off Dwell with promo code MONEYISSUE
Before & After: From Pegboards to Terrazzo, This Swervy Oakland Bungalow Has It All

“It’s so fun to work with people who are excited by being weird, but want to do it right,” says architect Sky Lanigan.
Barry Schultz Photography
Homeowners Rory and Ryan didn’t necessarily set out to incorporate a laundry list of hot home trends into their renovation. But you could chalk up a round of design-detail bingo in their perfectly playful Oakland bungalow. There’s the poppy Concrete Collaborative terrazzo island in the kitchen, the pegboard storage space in the entryway, the surprising Sandberg Elin wallpaper in the powder room. (Built-in cat cubby? Check. Strike-through shelving? You know it.)

Stacey McLachlan
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.

RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursCalifornian HomesDwell+ Exclusive