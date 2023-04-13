SubscribeSign In
Love It or Hate It? Strikethrough Shelving

Wait, scratch that. What do you think of this new design trend?

The sink wall faces south, and the architects sought to bring in natural light while filtering the view to the driveway. Their solution was to create a "living screen" with solid walnut shelves, suspended with blackened-steel frames, that showcase glassware and plants while allowing space for a solar roll shade. Custom, laser-cut steel glass racks are mounted under the lowest shelf.
Minima's kitchens come equipped with Fisher and Paykel appliances.
Mutuus Studio cofounders Saul and Kristen Becker remodeled the kitchen of their 1954 dwelling over a three year period, finishing it this year.
Extending the open shelves across the window in the kitchen maximized the area for storage, creating a visually appealing way to display the couple's collection of ceramic tableware.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.
Original open shelving spans across the kitchen, located just steps from the dining area.
The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf stove and hood, Hansgrohe faucet, and Sugatsune cabinetry hardware.
In California's idyllic Sea Ranch community, a vacation home privileges views of the Pacific Ocean and fog-shrouded trees. The bright and airy interiors, following a crisp, Scandinavian aesthetic, are pared back to retain focus on the spectacular surroundings.
In the early stages of the addition concept process, Wibowo referred to a research publication from Australia, Dementia Care and the Built Environment, which underscores the importance of building a space that is as homelike as possible, with abundant light and many familiar objects in place. The architect accomplished this by creating custom shelving to hold ceramics that Ken made or collected over the years along with pieces by artist friends
The expanded central kitchen occupies the heart of the home. The kitchen island is wrapped in reclaimed Douglas fir and topped with a white granite countertop. The countertops in the rear are black-flamed granite.
Custom pendant lights from Sydney’s Anchor Ceramics hang above the vintage table. The company also made the backsplash behind the coffee counter.
Practical stainless-steel appliances fit right into this friendly, unfussy space.
Caesarstone countertops were selected for the kitchen, alongside a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Wolf gas range. "We picked a Chicago faucet, because the owner loved how it hadn't changed in 100 years," Davis says.
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
Streamlined birch plywood cabinetry and a maple butcher-block counter forms the kitchenette, which isn’t intended for extensive meal prep. The building is a blend of "a bedroom and camping," says Shaw, which means much of the cooking and cleaning happens outside.
Joe and Jeremy initially liked And And And in part because of the firm’s kitchen designs. “Annie and Daniel had done a kitchen for their own home that we loved,” says Jeremy. “It was beautiful and functional.” For the couple, the studio selected warm wood finishes accompanied by black soapstone counters, Forbo Marmoleum cabinets, and a copper faucet from Watermark Designs. The appliances are from Fisher &amp; Paykel.
The ceramics studio was formerly a pergola wrapped in chicken wire, used as a dog kennel by the previous owner. Inside the new structure, a vintage Danish chair, found on eBay, provides a modern perch. The windows’ deep mullions double as display shelves.
