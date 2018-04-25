A Couple Transform a Toy Hauler Into a Mobile Tiny Home For $6K

For the renovation, the couple decided to keep things simple. They removed three of the four existing bunk beds in the garage, repainted the interior, installed new floors, and turned the area into their own bedroom. Now, the space is an area where the couple can relax and recharge after a long day. They also added new floors to the kitchen. To make the living room feel more spacious, they removed a wall-to-wall couch and replaced it with a small loveseat.