Balthazar Korab: Architect of Photography
In 1952, a Hungarian named Balthazar Korab—self-described as "just a student of architecture with a camera in his pocket"—visited his first monumental modernist building, Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye, outside of Paris. Korab, who had escaped Hungary in 1949 when Budapest was under threat of Soviet occupation, was studying at the distinguished École des Beaux-Arts in Paris. Within two years, his path would veer even further into what is now architectural history. After marrying a woman from Michigan, he moved to Detroit, and once there, impressed architect Eero Saarinen enough to get hired on the spot as a designer at his firm.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.