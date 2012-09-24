A Hillside Midcentury Ranch House Renovation in Texas
A Texas-born couple returns to their roots, carving out a family base from a dilapidated 1957 home in Austin.
Text by
Photos by
Native Texans and married designers Elizabeth Alford and Michael Young came home to roost 10 years ago, when they ditched big-city life in New York for a ranch house in Austin. The home, originally built by architect Jonathan Bowman in 1957, sits in a landscape of limestone cliffs in the Balcones fault zone, the geographical boundary between the prairie lands that extend all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and the rolling, agriculture-rich Hill Country.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Addie Broyles
Addie Broyles is a writer based in Austin, Texas.
Published
Last Updated