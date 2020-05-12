A Boxy Los Angeles Bungalow Conceals a Secret Garden
A single window and door along the concrete-colored facade are all that hint to what’s in store.
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Mark Motonaga and Guy Clouse’s home might be smack dab in the middle of Los Angeles’ vibrant East Side, but it feels like a secret hideaway. Steps from a street lined with apartment buildings, modest older homes, and commercial warehouses, the house, with just a single window on the front facade, looks inward, becoming more open as you move through it to the surprisingly lush backyard.
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Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell’s Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living, and Luxe.
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