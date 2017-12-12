Merging Inside and Out, an L.A. Firm Modernizes a 1940s Abode

A diseased lemon tree obscured the facade, and the front yard was full of rocks. The interior hadn't fared much better: the 1,000-square-foot house had three bedrooms and a bathroom, but they all felt cramped and dark. With its proximity to Marina Del Rey and the beach, the house had great potential to be a vacation getaway for its new owner—it just needed the upgrades that would let him enjoy the California climate.

HH Design delivered with an overhaul of the entire lot, which included the main home, the front and back yards, and a garage studio conversion. The firm created seamless, modern, indoor-outdoor living, all without expanding the home an inch.

Keep reading to see how they did it.

Front Facade Before