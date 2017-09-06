An Austin Prefab Company Debuts a Tiny Office You Can Build in Four Hours

Austin-based Sett Studio specializes in modern, well-designed small spaces that harness the efficiency, affordability, and flexibility of prefab construction. Its newest release is the Novi , a DIY tiny office concept that makes it possible for consumers to build their own backyard studio in as little as four hours. And at just 96 square feet, the Novi packs a lot into a small package.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The Novi DIY, which costs $6,800, arrives with a detailed set of instructions meant to cater to those with no construction experience, and gives buyers the option of choosing their own finishes. Those in the Austin area can also opt for the Novi Complete, which starts at $22,000. Constructed for you at your location, the Novi Complete includes a patio and stairs, doors and windows, an AC/heating unit, and four standard electrical outlets.

For more information, check out the video below.