View Photos
11 A-Frame Cabins For A-Grade Getaways
Add to
Like
Share
By Byron Loker –
Sophisticated and undeniably modern, A-frame houses still exude a certain simple and rustic charm, especially when it comes to renting one for a weekend break.
Here is a selection of a few of our favorites that you can escape to in the US and beyond.
1. Cozy A-frame Cabin in the Redwoods
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.