11 A-Frame Cabins For A-Grade Getaways
Garden & Landscapes + Cabins

11 A-Frame Cabins For A-Grade Getaways

By Byron Loker
Sophisticated and undeniably modern, A-frame houses still exude a certain simple and rustic charm, especially when it comes to renting one for a weekend break.

Here is a selection of a few of our favorites that you can escape to in the US and beyond.

1. Cozy A-frame Cabin in the Redwoods

Enjoy peace, quiet, and beautiful views in Cazadero, CA. Your own little triangle situated in the midst of the mighty redwoods (and only 45 minutes away from San Francisco). Light a fire, grab a book, and snuggle up in that inviting nook of a bedroom. For each rental, $50 is donated to Raphael House, a San Francisco organization whose goal is to help at-risk families achieve stable housing and financial independence.

This modern A-frame is in a beautiful remote location in California's Sierra National Forest at an elevation of 7,000 feet. Siting 14 miles above Bass Lake on the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway, this property is surrounded by amazing meadows, secret swimming holes, and miles and miles of undiscovered hiking trails. It's your own private Yosemite without the crowds.

This small, rustic, hand-built cabin deep in the Northern California woods is part of a remote, off-grid "village" that includes a few other cabins, goats, chickens, dogs, cats, permaculture gardens, and all kinds of cool, sustainable, DIY infrastructure. &nbsp;

For travelers looking for cabin rentals in Hawaii, this is a real gem. It's a fresh, bright little cottage with great vintage charm and subtle, yet fun design updates. &nbsp;

The Jack Sparrow House by Outlandish Holidays is located at Falmouth Bay—perhaps explaining the etymology of its name. Bring your own rum. &nbsp;

Enjoy a touch of luxury in these modern, cozy log cabins. Rustic at heart, each cabin houses either a one- or two-bedroom layout, a loft with two queen beds, fireplaces, stovetops, and spa-inspired bathrooms. Step outdoors and enjoy the surrounding Chalk Cliff views from your private deck or patio. All Cabins are a short walk to any of the natural hot spring pool areas and the Spa and Club at Mt. Princeton.

This A-frame is settled in the private cabin community of Timber Lane Village, just minutes from Steven's Pass ski resort and some of the best hiking spots in the central cascades.&nbsp;

Perfectly located between Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead, take in the gorgeous views from the big back deck. This charming and private A-frame cabin is the ideal escape.

Airbnb's fourth "most-wishlisted" property in Canada, according to the owners, this beautiful loft cabin has incredible views of the Sechelt Inlet and gets all the afternoon sun. The beach is a three-minute walk downhill, and the quiet community sits at the end of the road.&nbsp;

A cozy pet friendly A-frame nestled in the Jay Range with views of Whiteface Mountain, this home features a living room, fireplace, loft bedroom, and fully equipped kitchen. With endless activities to choose from, it's located just 10 minutes from Whiteface Mountain and 20 minutes from Lake Placid.

Grant yourself the ultimate escape to the Grand Canyon State with this a stunning 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Flagstaff vacation rental cabin, which sleeps 10 guests comfortably. It's chock-full of amenities and situated in a private scenic landscape.

