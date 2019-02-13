Enjoy peace, quiet, and beautiful views in Cazadero, CA. Your own little triangle situated in the midst of the mighty redwoods (and only 45 minutes away from San Francisco). Light a fire, grab a book, and snuggle up in that inviting nook of a bedroom. For each rental, $50 is donated to Raphael House, a San Francisco organization whose goal is to help at-risk families achieve stable housing and financial independence.