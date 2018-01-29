An Angular Mountain Retreat in Colorado Captures Breathtaking Views

Designed by Portland-based practice Skylab Architecture, the 4,200-square-foot Owl Creek Residence in Snowmass, Colorado, has an unusual, triangulated floor plan that responds to the height and slope constraints of the site.

Rather than allow themselves to be limited by these constraints, the architects anchored the structure into the landforms and made visual connections to the landscape—including Colorado's Snowmass mountain—at every possible angle.

Space is used efficiently to accommodate a series of lodge-like communal spaces within the two-level residence.

The chandelier in the stairwell was custom-designed by Esque Studio.

A central, spiraling split-level arrangement gives the living room, fireplace, and bar area a cozy, convivial feel.

Within the stairwell is a lounge area with terraced theater seating that works beautifully with the site’s topography.

On the ground level are a two-car garage, spa, steam room, hot tub, ski locker, laundry room, bathroom, and five bedrooms that can open up to expansive outdoor views.

Social areas like the living, dining, kitchen, bar, den, outdoor deck, fire pit and barbecue area are located on the second level.

The layout was thoughtfully planned to maximize functionality and efficiency. A prefabricated, triangular, structural steel frame with car decking was used to reduce construction costs for the garage, and the slope of the roof ushers water and snow downwards.

A triangular spa with an elevated deck and an expansive outdoor terrace that's accessible via the kitchen encourage the homeowners to get outside.

Friday 1 chairs by Avenue Road face far-reaching views.

By carefully crafting both indoor and outdoor spaces, the architects managed to draw the scenic landscape inward while extending the outdoor living experience.

The result is a remarkable home in nature that fosters a strong sense of togetherness.