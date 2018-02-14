A Tranquil Lakeside Abode in Quebec Unfolds Over Six Levels

When architect Eric Tremblay of Boom Town was asked to construct this home in Harrington, Quebec, he was already familiar with the clients. He had recently completed a renovation of the couple’s Montreal apartment and now they were picturing a secluded vacation home that Tremblay would build from scratch.

"The site was beautiful as it is," architect Eric Tremblay said, and he wanted to build a home that had the least impact on the terrain as possible. The lake can be seen on either side of the house, and natural materials—like the Eramosa limestone coating on the exterior—were a priority during construction.

"We found this beautiful land bordering the lake with majestic cedars," he said, and the site became the basis for a minimally intrusive design. Tremblay used the slope of the ground to influence the home’s six connecting layers, which unfold to a ground level that opens directly to the lake. The property is intended for two, but since the owners are new grandparents, it is also a place meant to entertain family and friends.