A Tetrahedron Cabin With Stellar Seaside Views Is Listed For $695K

On the market for the first time since being built in 1982, this eclectic 1,500-square-foot Whidbey Island cabin with a tetrahedral shape has been listed for $695,000 via John L. Scott Real Estate.

Elevated above the Saratoga Passage with sweeping views from every room, the contemporary three-bedroom home is perfectly positioned for outdoor enthusiasts. The property even features 82 feet of private waterfront, including access stairs. Keep scrolling for a tour inside.