A Tetrahedron Cabin With Stellar Seaside Views Is Listed For $695K
On the market for the first time since being built in 1982, this eclectic 1,500-square-foot Whidbey Island cabin with a tetrahedral shape has been listed for $695,000 via John L. Scott Real Estate.
Elevated above the Saratoga Passage with sweeping views from every room, the contemporary three-bedroom home is perfectly positioned for outdoor enthusiasts. The property even features 82 feet of private waterfront, including access stairs. Keep scrolling for a tour inside.
25108 WA-525, Greenbank, Washington is now being listed by John L. Scott Real Estate for $695,000. See the full listing here.
