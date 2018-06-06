Try Dwell+ For FREE
A Tetrahedron Cabin With Stellar Seaside Views Is Listed For $695K
By Lucy Wang
This unique property in Greenbank, Washington, has striking geometry, as well as a deep connection with the outdoors.

On the market for the first time since being built in 1982, this eclectic 1,500-square-foot Whidbey Island cabin with a tetrahedral shape has been listed for $695,000 via John L. Scott Real Estate

Elevated above the Saratoga Passage with sweeping views from every room, the contemporary three-bedroom home is perfectly positioned for outdoor enthusiasts. The property even features 82 feet of private waterfront, including access stairs. Keep scrolling for a tour inside.

A Bellevue architect designed the home’s original tetrahedron shape, which has striking triangular windows that overlook the Saratoga Pass. 

Timber shingle siding emphasize the home’s breezy, seaside aesthetic on Whidbey Island.

Bathed in natural light, the dining area is located in the most architecturally striking part of the home.

The kitchen has timber cabinetry, granite countertops, and ceramic tile flooring.

The cozy living room with a fireplace connects to the master bedroom beyond.

A built-in window seat in the corner of the master bedroom overlooks views in two directions.

A peek inside the master bathroom with a double vanity and glass block shower.

The loft, accessible via ladder in the kitchen, houses a second bedroom.

The cabin’s original architecture and expansion were carefully designed to capture panoramic views from every room.

In 1998, the cabin was expanded to include a living room, master bedroom, and a guest suite on the lower level. Here is the guest suite with a living area on the right and bedroom to the left.

French doors on the upper floor open up to a 1,000-square-foot outdoor deck that overlooks views of the water, mountains, and islands beyond.

25108 WA-525, Greenbank, Washington is now being listed by John L. Scott Real Estate for $695,000. See the full listing here.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

 

