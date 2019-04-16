The Durable Yet Comfortable Cabin in the Woods
The Durable Yet Comfortable Cabin in the Woods

By Olivia Martin
A steeply sloped site in the Wisconsin forest, plus an equally steep budget, led architect Brian Johnsen to reinvent the archetypal cabin for a sturdy vacation home.

"I picked the property the same way I picked my wedding dress: I went with the first one I saw," says Amanda Hollis of the 37-acre parcel she and her husband, Jeremy, bought in 2009. A weekend retreat for the Chicago couple, it was an ideal spot on which to pitch a tent for cross-country skiing and hiking. However, a year later, with a baby on the way, Amanda and Jeremy decided to build a more permanent structure.

