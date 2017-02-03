Subscribe
Olivia Martin
Follow
Latest
Stories
20 Cool Cribs for the Modern Baby
Babies happen. They can even happen in a modern home.
A Renovation Makes a Brick Warehouse Family-Friendly in Alabama
In Alabama, a commercial building with a multifarious past begins a fresh chapter for a young family after a modern renovation.
Olivia Martin
A Transformed Postman's Cottage in England
In southwestern England, an architect transforms a former postman’s cottage on a sprawling estate into a home that radiates from...
Olivia Martin
Historic Housing Complex Transformation in England
In Sheffield, England, a historic housing complex is transformed from a city nuisance into a budding neighborhood.
Olivia Martin
Video: The Pixel Painter
Hal Lasko, also known as Grandpa, creates full-scale masterpieces pixel by pixel using Microsoft Paint.
Olivia Martin
American Made Design: Moran Woodworked Furniture
A trio of design studios forms a distinctly American picture of modern design: Despite their regional differences, all three...
Olivia Martin