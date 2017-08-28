View Photos
A Small Wisconsin Cabin Filled with Multifunctional Furniture
By Zachary Edelson –
A father-son architectural duo experiment with a compact, modular home with flexible furniture arrangements.
Foraying into small space architecture with an aim of helping to alleviate the housing market, Bill Yudchitz of Revelations Architects and his son Daniel Yudchitz built this 325-square-foot retreat, the Experimental Dwelling for a Greener Environment—or simply EDGE for short.
