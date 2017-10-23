A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed
View Photos
Renovations + European Homes

A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
As if undertaking an archaeological dig, architect Carles Oliver peels back layers of his home over the course of three years.

Cities that are inundated by tourists, such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain, can suffer severe housing shortages that call for the reappropriation of unused space. Architect Carles Oliver undertook just this task, rehabbing an old, empty building with a budget of just over $21,000. Through an urban sharecropping contract, the work on the home was done in exchange for three years of rent.

A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 1 of 13 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Renovations Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The majority of the budget went towards improving energy efficiency, such as installing roof insulation and a biomass stove. The rest was spent on removing layers of architecture to reveal the original construction; for example, the architect discovered that a pre-existing porch had once supported a new roof in the 19th century. "To open a door is not the same [as building] a door," explains Oliver about his method of opening spaces without adding new material. 

A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 2 of 13 -
Photo Categories:
A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 3 of 13 -
Photo Categories:
A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 4 of 13 -
A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 5 of 13 -
A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 6 of 13 -
A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 7 of 13 -
A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 8 of 13 -
A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 9 of 13 -
A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 10 of 13 -
A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 11 of 13 -
A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 12 of 13 -


A Salvaged Apartment on Mallorca Leaves its Roots Exposed - Photo 13 of 13 -