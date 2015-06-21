A Renovation Elevates This Humble Ranch Among its Iconic Midcentury Neighbors

An architect immersed in the history of California modernism restored a nondescript Los Angeles ranch house bordering a celebrated midcentury neighborhood.
Midcentury enthusiast Margaret Riley purchased a 1957 ranch with little panache or pedigree, but a plum location just two doors down from Crestwood Hills, the Los Angeles cooperative development revered for its wealth of A. Quincy Jones masterpieces.
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Riley’s one-story home had comparably little going for it, beyond a pleasing L-shaped floor plan and a large, wooded lot, so, in 2008, she hired architect Cory Buckner to devise an addition and remodel inspired by the icons nearby. Drawing upon her experience restoring homes in Crestwood Hills and research on A. Quincy Jones, Buckner chose design elements to fit the local palette.
The renovation added a second floor, butterfly roof, redwood siding, vertical louvers, Douglas fir ceilings, elm built-ins, and sliding glass doors–all of which appear original. Rattigan Construction did the build, then interior designer Gillian Lefkowitz stepped in to combine Riley’s vintage furnishings with modern classics.