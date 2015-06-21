Stories

A Renovation Elevates This Humble Ranch Among its Iconic Midcentury Neighbors
An architect immersed in the history of California modernism restored a nondescript Los Angeles ranch house bordering a...
Jeanee Ledoux
A Wing-Roofed Home in Georgia Perches Among the Trees
Cantilevered volumes of glass lift the residents of this modern Atlanta home high into an urban forest.
Jeanee Ledoux