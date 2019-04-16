Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
a
A. Quincy Jones
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
L.A. Renovation Respects Midcentury Bones (While Adding Some Flair)
A couple return their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles to its former glory—and add some soul of their own.
f
Fred A. Bernstein
A Midcentury Home Keeps the History Alive
With new owners, a locally-renowned midcentury home in Los Angeles begins a fresh chapter.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Mutual Fulfilment
In Santa Monica, architect and activist Cory Buckner is working to preserve the living monuments of L.A.'s mid-century-modern...
Sam Grawe