This Eichler Home in California Mixes Scandinavian Vibes With Midcentury Charm

In the heart of Silicon Valley, a 2,121-square-foot Eichler home oozes with midcentury charm and sophistication after a thoughtful renovation.
When Klopf Architecture and Jesse Ososki Art were asked to remodel a four-bedroom, two-bath atrium-style Eichler in the heart of Silicon Valley, their goal was to preserve the home's classic look, without feeling like they had to strictly adhere to it.
The revamp consisted of re-configuring the master bedroom and bath, as well as the kitchen, hall bathroom, and laundry area. Interior finishes were also updated throughout, adding a sense of sophisticated flair.
"The owners are detail-oriented and were very involved in the design process, down to the selection of lighting controls and stainless steel faceplates, " the architects explain. "Their design aesthetic leans toward a Scandinavian-like feel—light and bright, with simple straight lines and pure geometric shapes." As the results display, their sensibilities proved to be a perfect pairing with the beloved Eichler aesthetic.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Klopf Architecture, Project Team: John Klopf, Klara Kevane and Yegvenia Torres Zavala