This Eichler Home in California Mixes Scandinavian Vibes With Midcentury Charm

When Klopf Architecture and Jesse Ososki Art were asked to remodel a four-bedroom, two-bath atrium-style Eichler in the heart of Silicon Valley, their goal was to preserve the home's classic look, without feeling like they had to strictly adhere to it.

The atrium door at the front entry (on the right) is painted a light blue—the same accent color that has been used in the home's kitchen and bathroom.

The revamp consisted of re-configuring the master bedroom and bath, as well as the kitchen, hall bathroom, and laundry area. Interior finishes were also updated throughout, adding a sense of sophisticated flair.



The goal of the remodel was to preserve the home's classic look, while also updating it.

"The owners are detail-oriented and were very involved in the design process, down to the selection of lighting controls and stainless steel faceplates, " the architects explain. "Their design aesthetic leans toward a Scandinavian-like feel—light and bright, with simple straight lines and pure geometric shapes." As the results display, their sensibilities proved to be a perfect pairing with the beloved Eichler aesthetic.

The atrium-style design perfectly integrates a sense of the outdoors throughout the home.

The owners chose to keep some of the original Eichler elements in the revamp, including the stained tongue-and-groove redwood ceiling decking and the luan wall paneling. However, the luan paneling has been lightly sanded, cleaned, and re-stained.

Kitchen cabinetry, countertops, appliances, and light fixtures are all white, making the kitchen feel more light and airy. The pale blue backsplash matches the shade of the Heath tiles that is in the bathroom.

Ample natural light helps to keep the interiors bright. The kitchen countertops have been refinished in Caesarstone Blizzard.

Walnut has been used for the kitchen bar top, as well as with the window sill/ledge, which adds warmth and contrast to the crisp white interiors.

The space between the kitchen and atrium is also flooded with natural light.

Another original Eichler element which the homeowners have chosen to keep is the concrete masonry fireplace.

The owners also have kept an added element installed by a previous owner: the sliding shoji panels in all the bedroom windows and sliding glass doors, which serve dual purposes for both privacy and sun control. Grooves have been cut into the new tile flooring for the shoji panels to slide in, creating a more integrated look.

A look at one of the bedrooms with a view into an ensuite bath.

Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.

A bathroom skylight increases the sense of space.

Walnut has also added warmth and contrast to the bathroom vanities. While the Heath Classic Field ceramic tile in Modern Blue has been used sparingly throughout the home, it still adds color to the hall bath vanity backsplash and at the shampoo niches in both bathrooms.