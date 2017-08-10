A Perfectly Preserved Midcentury Pad in Northern California Asks $1.975M

The property is perched on a 1.35-acre clifftop site off the Pacific Coast Highway, three hours north of San Francisco in Elk. It overlooks its own cove and sea caves, not to mention those sweet Pacific Ocean sunsets. Designed in 1960 by the San Francisco-based architect Lee Aaron Ward, this unique timber home has retained much of its vintage charm.

The 2,900-square-foot property consists of two conjoined houses: a two-bedroom, two-bath main house and a one-bedroom, one-bath guest house with a sleeping loft, separated by two single-car garages. Expansive outdoor decks face the water and line two levels, the upper crowned with mighty timber supports, creating the ideal space for entertainment or lounging.



Inside, floor-to-ceiling sheets of glass, wood-paneled walls, and soaring, beamed ceilings further frame the incomparable views. The well-preserved features are everywhere in both houses, including a wood-burning fireplace gridded with red brick, built-in bookshelves, bespoke light boxes, and an open staircase in the main home. Kitchens and bathrooms still boast their original cabinetry, while the dining room in the guest house possesses a built-in dining table and custom woodwork.