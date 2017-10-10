A Peaceful Bavarian Retreat With Expansive Outdoor Terraces

The narrow, wooden structure is divided across three levels with the kitchen, dining, and living areas occupying the first floor; the bedroom and bathroom located on the second floor; and a lounge and freestanding tub nestled on the third floor mezzanine. Striking a balance between enclosed, private spaces and open, communal areas, Gut Feeling connects to the landscape through folding glass doors that lead to large terraces. The interiors contrast dark colors with light wood, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere complete with a fireplace, reading nook, and fantastic views.