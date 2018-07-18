Three Timber Cabins Form a New Zealand Architect's Family Retreat

Inspired by the iconic New Zealand "bach"—a modest holiday home or beach house that rose to popularity in the mid-20th century—Christchurch architect Cymon Allfrey designed his family home as a cluster of asymmetrical structures arranged around a communal outdoor space. Tucked away in the vacation town of Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury on the South Island, this 1,356-square-foot retreat calls forth the holiday lifestyle.

