Three Timber Cabins Form a New Zealand Architect's Family Retreat
Inspired by the iconic New Zealand "bach"—a modest holiday home or beach house that rose to popularity in the mid-20th century—Christchurch architect Cymon Allfrey designed his family home as a cluster of asymmetrical structures arranged around a communal outdoor space. Tucked away in the vacation town of Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury on the South Island, this 1,356-square-foot retreat calls forth the holiday lifestyle.
"The prefabricated, glue-laminated portals, cross-laminated wall, and roof panels keep the family amused during the winter nights searching for the many faces within the scattering of knots," says Allfrey, "while expressed ‘vee’ joints of the MDF-lined walls remind us of a simple bach aesthetic of a bygone era."
Project Credits:
Architecture and interior design: Cymon Allfrey Architects Ltd.
Builder: California Homes South Ltd.
Structural engineering: Kirk Roberts Consulting Engineers Ltd.
Landscape design: Rough and Milne Landscape Architects
Photography: Stephen Goodenough
