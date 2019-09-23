Try Dwell+ for FREE
A Cramped Midcentury Bungalow Gets a Luminous New Addition
By Michele Koh Morollo
Edward Ogosta Architecture renovates and extends a Californian dwelling, creating a breezy, light-filled home for a family of five.

Sited on a cramped corner lot in Manhattan Beach, California, this midcentury bungalow was renovated and enlarged with a 1,000-square-foot addition to create a total of 1,986 square feet of functional space for owners Alison and Jeff Goad and their three children. 

