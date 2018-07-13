A Neglected Chapel Is Reborn as an Artist's Live/Work Space

After a thoughtful restoration, a former chapel in South London embraces a new calling as a vibrant, contemporary space for a local artist.
When London architect Alex Nikjoo, of the UK–based firm NIKJOO, was tasked with repurposing an old Victorian chapel that had fallen into disrepair, he immediately became inspired by the historic structure.
With the help of his talented team, Nikjoo stripped the building down to its original form and carefully injected a rich, yet minimalist material palette into the volume's existing fabric.
By transforming the former vestry in the rear of the chapel into three new bedrooms, and constructing a new cantilevered mezzanine into the main space, the structure now breathes new life as a contemporary studio space, gallery, and family home for an artist. Keep scrolling to take a peek inside.