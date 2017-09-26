View Photos
A Modern Green Home in a Historic Colonial Town
By Allie Weiss –
A sustainable home in Lexington, Massachusetts, brings contemporary design to an unexpected region.
Designed by Boston-based firm ZeroEnergy Design, this family home "consumes approximately 85% less energy than a comparable home built to the current energy code," says Stephanie T Horowitz AIA, managing director. "The energy savings are accomplished through a super-insulated building enclosure; airtight construction; efficient heating, cooling and ventilation; and a solar array on the roof."
