Reclaimed Materials Make Up This Artist Studio in Washington

Located in Washington’s Puget Sound region, the Scavenger Studio is an 818-square-foot artist's cabin designed by Les Eerkes, now of the Bainbridge Island–based Eerkes Architects , while he was the design principal at Olson Kundig .

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Artist Anna Hoover collaborated with Eerkes on her studio retreat in the woods. Hoover even charred the plywood using the Japanese shou sugi ban technique to preserve it, the darker shade also allowing the home to better blend into its sylvan surroundings. In addition to using reclaimed materials, Eerkes raised the cabin on six concrete foundations instead of digging downwards, keeping construction costs to a minimum and creating a distinctive structure with minimal impact on its surrounding environment.