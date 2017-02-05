A Loving Renovation Updates a Rustic Family Home with Reclaimed Materials

After living for seven years in the rural Pennsylvania home in which she grew up in, Eve Metzger and her husband, Alloy 5 Architecture president Michael Metzger, decided it was time to make the place their own. From the start, the couple, who share the 3,500-square-foot residence with their three children, knew they wanted to devise a new identity for the Colonial-style house that would fuse their love of modern and rustic design. "The difficult part was trying to make what was her family’s home into something that was unique in itself, but at the same time didn’t take away from her memories of the home," Michael says.