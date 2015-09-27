Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Emma Janzen
Follow
Latest
10
Stories
5
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
A Bold Home Creatively Combines Curves and Modern Lines
This curvaceous Missouri home, which we first spotlighted in 2012 for its sunken outdoor fire pit, grew from plans for a pool...
Emma Janzen
A Dull Stucco Home Becomes a Modern California Oasis
Christian Rice Architects transformed a Spanish-style dud into a lofty, contemporary gem.
Emma Janzen
A Two-Story Addition Turned a Bachelor Pad Into a Comfortable Home For Two
A pair of newly-weds in Chicago added a spacious extension for cohabiting.
Emma Janzen
A Loving Renovation Updates a Rustic Family Home with Reclaimed Materials
A couple renovates one of their childhood homes to suit their modern taste, while preserving some sentimental value.
Emma Janzen
Playful Materials Refresh a Dated Hollywood Home
To avoid major reconstruction, JAC Interiors employed bright colors and eclectic textures to create a fresh, vibrant atmosphere...
Emma Janzen
Three Unique Homes Fit Under One Roof for an Extended Family in Queens
O’Neill Rose Architects designed each unit of this modern Queens compound based on the personality of the family member occupying...
Emma Janzen