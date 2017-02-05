A few elements of the original home were preserved, such as the brick fireplace in the main living room, where an existing beam was repurposed to act as the mantel. The wood flooring is made of reclaimed fence boards, treated with a black finish originally employed to prevent horses from gnawing on the boards. “We all walk around barefoot, so it’s nice to feel the texture of the wood and all the history that was put into those boards. Over time, the dents and bruises will be put in there by our family, so it’s going to weather with us, which is nice,” says Michael.