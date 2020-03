The first level is designed for the family to socialize. The biggest priority was an open kitchen that would seamlessly connect with the living areas. “When we entertain, everyone is in the kitchen, so we thought let’s just make the kitchen the whole first floor, because everyone’s going to be in there anyway,” Michael says. “We had the luxury of living in the house for a few years to see how we used it and how we lived. Decisions like this were based on experience.”