A Los Angeles Renovation Opens Up to Coastal Climes

Stretching along the Los Angeles coastline, the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades provides all the pillars of California living. Balmy and suburban with views of both the mountain and the sea, it begs an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Indeed, a stronger connection to the outdoors was high on the wish list for the couple that approached architect Ken Ungar to reimagine their beachside residence. "The Pacific Palisades is the most temperate part of Los Angeles because it’s close to the ocean," says Ungar. "We live outdoors as much as we do indoors with a location like that." Sitting 20 feet above the street, the home—nicknamed La Cumbre—enjoys views of the water and more functional, connected spaces thanks to large-scale openings by Marvin Windows and Doors.

"What Marvin offered us in terms of design, style, and cost fit the project the best," says Ungar. Here, Ultimate Multi-Slide Doors allow the living room to give way to a spacious covered patio. Low-maintenance with a U-factor of 0.28, the doors are durable while offering excellent thermal performance.

Another view of the patio reveals an outdoor dining space. The Ultimate Multi-Slide Door is also available in a pocket configuration, where panels are hidden in a wall compartment. These panoramic openings can stretch up to 56 feet wide and 12 feet high.

After years of residing at the home, the clients realized that what they needed was not more space, but better use of space. "They didn’t have a family room, and the kitchen was cut off from the rest of the home," recalls Ungar. The new family room flows into the living room, creating more opportunities for the family to get together, and both rooms open onto a covered patio in the backyard through Marvin Ultimate Multi-Slide Doors. "They were critical design components for a seamless, indoor/outdoor relationship," says Ungar. Not only a dramatic portal to the outdoors, the Ultimate Multi-Slide Doors frame natural views, invite in fresh air and light, and join spaces fit for entertaining. Because each panel slides in front of the other, the doors are compact and easy to operate.

For the kitchen, Ungar chose minimal muntins for the Ultimate Casement Windows to maintain a traditional feel without sacrificing openness.