These Condos Would Be a Dream For Anyone Who Works Remotely
Advances in technology have forever changed the way the workforce functions, allowing employees to plug in virtually from almost anywhere in the world. This has influenced the establishment of increasingly popular co-working spaces like WeWork, The New Work Project, Breather, and RocketSpace—all which cater to those living the flex-work life.
Recently, some developers have caught on to this movement. As a result, condos have begun to pop up that offer residents the same flexible co-working perks without the commute—or additional rent.
Much more than generic business centers, these workspaces offer individual workstations, separate conference rooms, and even indoor/outdoor seating. Take a look at some of these forward-thinking co-working concepts, all of which happen to be on the East Coast.
The Greenpoint in Brooklyn
The Greenpoint is a pioneering tower along the East River in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood. It's nestled along the neighborhood’s popular East River Ferry pier and a new waterfront park that's scheduled to be built by The Greenpoint’s developers—Mack Real Estate Group and Palin Enterprises, in conjunction with Urban Development Partners. At 40 stories high, it's the neighborhood’s tallest building and will introduce a unique, service-rich lifestyle to the neighborhood. Its spectacularly designed co-working space is outfitted with everything needed to work remotely, including a conference space, numerous workstations, and even indoor/outdoor meeting areas.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Park and Shore in Jersey City
Located along the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City's Newport neighborhood, Park and Shore is a new luxury condominium development comprised of two distinct buildings, 75 Park Lane and Shore House. Developed by Strategic Capital, the investment arm of China Construction America, and designed by architecture and interiors firm Woods Bagot, Park and Shore will feature an extensive selection of amenities including an expansive co-working lounge that offers residents multiple co-working and conference areas.
Austin Nichols House in Brooklyn
Located in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, Austin Nichols House is a waterfront condo conversion of the historic warehouse, Austin, Nichols & Co., which was once New York City’s largest grocer. The developers selected amenities to appeal to all types of lifestyles, from entrepreneurs to millennials requiring the means to work from anywhere. Equipped with high-speed internet and "old-school" business tools like scanners and fax machines, residents are perfectly set up to run their businesses from home.
Murray Hill Marquis in New York City
Formerly a boutique hotel, LeFrak’s Murray Hill Marquis at 150 East 34th Street in Manhattan is being converted into 260 no-fee studios and one-bedroom rental apartments. The extensive renovation is completely transforming the residential interiors, which feature large windows, open-floor plans, modern upgrades and finishes, and amazing views. A convenient co-working space will offer a quiet place for residents to work remotely with free WiFi, individual workstations, casual seating areas, and a large communal conference table.