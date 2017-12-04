These Condos Would Be a Dream For Anyone Who Works Remotely

Advances in technology have forever changed the way the workforce functions, allowing employees to plug in virtually from almost anywhere in the world. This has influenced the establishment of increasingly popular co-working spaces like WeWork, The New Work Project, Breather, and RocketSpace—all which cater to those living the flex-work life.

Recently, some developers have caught on to this movement. As a result, condos have begun to pop up that offer residents the same flexible co-working perks without the commute—or additional rent.

Much more than generic business centers, these workspaces offer individual workstations, separate conference rooms, and even indoor/outdoor seating. Take a look at some of these forward-thinking co-working concepts, all of which happen to be on the East Coast.

The Greenpoint is a pioneering tower along the East River in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood. It's nestled along the neighborhood’s popular East River Ferry pier and a new waterfront park that's scheduled to be built by The Greenpoint’s developers—Mack Real Estate Group and Palin Enterprises, in conjunction with Urban Development Partners. At 40 stories high, it's the neighborhood’s tallest building and will introduce a unique, service-rich lifestyle to the neighborhood. Its spectacularly designed co-working space is outfitted with everything needed to work remotely, including a conference space, numerous workstations, and even indoor/outdoor meeting areas.