A Midcentury-Modern Home in L.A. Designed by Richard Banta Is For Sale For $899K
Designed by locally renowned midcentury architect Richard Banta (1925–2007), Oberlin Drive (also known as the H Residence) is an H-shaped house that's perched up on a hilltop in the Glendale neighborhood of Adams Hill. Designed in 1962, Banta worked with the steep site by devising a unique plot that would take advantage of the views. By placing the carport, main entrance, and outside terrace in the center of the building, the two wings could be reserved for a kitchen, living, and dining area on one side—and bedrooms on the other.
Because the terrace is centrally located in the house, the rooms revolve around and look out onto the patio with floor-to-ceiling glazing, creating a fluidity between indoors and out that's typical of midcentury homes in California. This layout also allows for magnificent views of the city and mountains beyond, but privacy is preserved with a more reserved, opaque exterior wall that faces the street.
Inside, careful attention was paid to maintain the classic midcentury-modern feel, with its clerestory windows, floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors with glass transoms, era-appropriate light fixtures, a skylit carport, and a bright yellow entry door.
However, the home has been updated for modern living including the addition of a drop-down movie screen that was installed in the living room. Plus, the kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless-steel appliances, white Caesarstone countertops with a frosted-glass backsplash, and a generously sized breakfast bar. Built-in speakers in every room, maple hardwood floors, and remodeled bathrooms complete the home.
Project Details
Home address and listing: 1031 Oberlin Drive, Glendale, California 91205
Architect of record: Richard Banta
Real estate agent: Chris Jacobs
Interior design: Brent Nichols (owner)
Videography: Rani Sikolsky