A Midcentury-Modern Home in L.A. Designed by Richard Banta Is For Sale For $899K

Designed by locally renowned midcentury architect Richard Banta (1925–2007), Oberlin Drive (also known as the H Residence) is an H-shaped house that's perched up on a hilltop in the Glendale neighborhood of Adams Hill. Designed in 1962, Banta worked with the steep site by devising a unique plot that would take advantage of the views. By placing the carport, main entrance, and outside terrace in the center of the building, the two wings could be reserved for a kitchen, living, and dining area on one side—and bedrooms on the other.



This Richard Banta-designed midcentury home is located at 1031 Berlin Drive in Glendale, California. The two-bedroom, two-bath house measures 1,218 square feet and sits on a 3,030-square-foot lot.

The center of the home takes in beautiful views of the city.

Because the terrace is centrally located in the house, the rooms revolve around and look out onto the patio with floor-to-ceiling glazing, creating a fluidity between indoors and out that's typical of midcentury homes in California. This layout also allows for magnificent views of the city and mountains beyond, but privacy is preserved with a more reserved, opaque exterior wall that faces the street.



The bedrooms are located on one wing of the H-shaped house, with the kitchen, dining, and living area on the other.

Inside, careful attention was paid to maintain the classic midcentury-modern feel, with its clerestory windows, floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors with glass transoms, era-appropriate light fixtures, a skylit carport, and a bright yellow entry door.



The patio is open to the sky above, allowing light to flood the rooms that surround it.

However, the home has been updated for modern living including the addition of a drop-down movie screen that was installed in the living room. Plus, the kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless-steel appliances, white Caesarstone countertops with a frosted-glass backsplash, and a generously sized breakfast bar. Built-in speakers in every room, maple hardwood floors, and remodeled bathrooms complete the home.



The interiors are lined with maple hardwood floors and black slate flooring.





Sunlight is maximized throughout the home, thanks to sliding glass doors with glass transoms above.





Fixed transom windows along the more opaque walls of the living space keep the room bright.





The outdoor terrace extends along the living room, allowing for panoramic views of the city.





A narrow hallway with black slate tile connects the two wings of the house.





The rear of the house opens out to the rest of the city, while the facade facing the street is more closed off for privacy.





An updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast bar round out the modern updates to the home.





The connection to the outdoors doesn't end when you leave the main living area, as you can see in this bedroom that also looks out to incredible views.



