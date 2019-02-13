Whether secluded in the woods, perched on a snowcapped mountain, or nestled beachside with a view of the surf, A-frame homes make picturesque hideaways that balance pastoral charm with modern comfort. Below, we've rounded up some outstanding A-frame
rentals that are available for your next getaway.
Location: Sechelt, Canada
Price: $103/night
Airbnb's fourth "most-wishlisted" property in Canada according to the owners, this beautiful loft cabin has incredible views of the Sechelt Inlet and gets all the afternoon sun. The beach is a three-minute walk downhill, and the quiet community sits at the end of the road.
Location: Cazadero, California
Price: $155/night
Surrounded by redwoods on a private road in Cazadero, this cabin is just north of San Francisco, close to the beautiful Sonoma Coast, and near wine country.
Location: Akureyri, Iceland
Price: $202/night
Three modern houses at Sunnuhlíð are ideal for couples and families, and boast astounding views in a rural setting.
Location: Heber City, Utah
Price: $205/night
A-Frame Haus in Herber City, Utah, is fully remodeled with Scandinavian-inspired interiors. The large spans of glazing provide panoramic views of surrounding mountains, greenery, and all that Utah has to offer.
Location: Far Meadow, California
Price: $275/night
Perched at an elevation of 7,000 feet, this modern A-frame awaits in a remote location in California's Sierra National Forest. Fourteen miles above Bass Lake on the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway, this property is surrounded by meadows, secret swimming holes, and miles and miles of undiscovered hiking trails for a private Yosemite experience.
Location: Quebec, Canada
Price: $1,945/week
Just 10 minutes away from Quebec’s popular ski area Le Massif de Charlevoix, this Scandinavian-inspired cabin is much larger than it looks, and can comfortably accommodate up to 14 guests.
Location: Waiheke Island, New Zealand
Price: $275/night
On Waiheke Island near Auckland, New Zealand, the Tent House sits among wetlands on a patch of undeveloped land. It captures the back-to-basics simplicity of camping, thanks to architect Chris Tate. Though he originally created the cabin to be a personal retreat/studio, Tate ended up experimenting with the design in order to challenge conventional expectations of what makes an ideal weekend escape. Now available for short-term rental, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 753-square-foot home includes a sleeping area on the mezzanine, a fully functional kitchen, an open-plan living area, and a front deck designed to "fan out."
Location: Jay, New York
Price: $135/night
A cozy A-frame with views of Whiteface Mountain, this dwelling features a living room, fireplace, loft bedroom, and fully equipped kitchen.
Location: Yosemite, California
Price: $275/night
This modern A-frame is surrounded by miles of hiking, hidden swimming holes, and amazing vistas. With a distinctive red roof and an additional teepee tent available to rent, this cabin is the ideal getaway to experience Yosemite.
Location: Yosemite, California
Price: $260/night
This modern A-frame cabin near Yosemite can accommodate three guests. The A-Frame shape fills the cabin with natural light, and a dark clad exterior contrasts with the warm, honeyed hues of the interior.
Location: Kerhonkson, New York
Price: $195/night
This newly renovated, modern A-frame is set on a private road in a wooded area in the heart of the Catskills. Its airy open floor plan features two full bedrooms, two private baths, and a chef's kitchen.