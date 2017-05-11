A-Frame Haus

Heber City, Utah
After a deliberate makeover by the builder's granddaughter, this chic hideaway in Utah is welcoming new guests.
Located on a private, 20-acre mountain estate near Utah's Uinta National Forest, A-Frame Haus was built 30 years ago by owner and design-lover Kara Van Dyke's grandfather, Frank. The retreat was meant to be a private sanctuary for making music while enclosed by nature.

The cabin's clean-lined, rustic-modern decor was inspired by her own Scandinavian heritage, and she gave much thought to finding balance between the traditional A-frame layout and her redesign.

The cabin’s clean-lined, rustic-modern decor was inspired by her own Scandinavian heritage, and she gave much thought to finding balance between the traditional A-frame layout and her redesign.

To modernize and brighten the interiors, she painted the walls white, and updated the living area, upper-level lounge, three airy bedrooms, and two bathrooms with new floors, carpets, and fittings.

To modernize and brighten the interiors, she painted the walls white, and updated the living area, upper-level lounge, three airy bedrooms, and two bathrooms with new floors, carpets, and fittings.

Fully glazed doors open to one of the large decks.

Fully glazed doors open to one of the large decks.

Modern home with Hallway and Medium Hardwood Floor. Photo 4 of A-Frame HausView Photos
Plaid pillows and a weave on the wall bring a folksy feel to the bedroom.

Plaid pillows and a weave on the wall bring a folksy feel to the bedroom.

The bathrooms feature Kohler Brockway sinks.

The bathrooms feature Kohler Brockway sinks.

