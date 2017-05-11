A-Frame Haus
After a deliberate makeover by the builder's granddaughter, this chic hideaway in Utah is welcoming new guests.
Located on a private, 20-acre mountain estate near Utah's Uinta National Forest, A-Frame Haus was built 30 years ago by owner and design-lover Kara Van Dyke's grandfather, Frank. The retreat was meant to be a private sanctuary for making music while enclosed by nature.
The cabin’s clean-lined, rustic-modern decor was inspired by her own Scandinavian heritage, and she gave much thought to finding balance between the traditional A-frame layout and her redesign.
To modernize and brighten the interiors, she painted the walls white, and updated the living area, upper-level lounge, three airy bedrooms, and two bathrooms with new floors, carpets, and fittings.
Fully glazed doors open to one of the large decks.
Plaid pillows and a weave on the wall bring a folksy feel to the bedroom.
The bathrooms feature Kohler Brockway sinks.
Credits
- Kara Van Dyke
- Kate Osborne Photography